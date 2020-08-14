DJs stream 14 hour show for Minneapolis business owners of color affected by unrest

On Sunday Twin Cities DJs are raising money for business owners of color, and they're not the only big-time entertainment stars involved.

Set to last an impressive 14 hours this Sunday, the DJs 4 Just Us fundraiser show features performances by various Twin Cities DJs, including Dj Advance and Sophia Eris, who helped organize the first-time event.

"Some of the best," said Advance, who has spun records for 17 years. "Some of the up and coming."

The show will be available for viewing on Dash Radio's website and social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.



Dash Radio is an internationally streamed digital broadcast network featuring more than 75 stations. Its founder and owner, DJ Skee, partnered with major record label 300 Entertainment to produce the event.

"We're able to loop in incredible talent," said Skee, who is from St. Paul and lives in LA where Dash is based.

Each DJ gets one hour to perform in the livestream. Eris, who DJs for Lizzo and co-owns a new music venue, Auntie's, with Lady Midnight and DJ Keez, says she's passionate about the cause.

"I'm excited to support it because all of the funding that we're going to be accepting during this whole performances is gonna go to black and brown businesses that are being rebuilt or being started within the Twin Cities," Eris said.

It's a way to give back following the recent unrest and get back to doing what they love in Twin Cities venues and attractions we love and miss.

"We saw what happened when the city was burning down earlier this summer and now we want to show this place strong here what it looks like and represent from again the most iconic locations," Skee said.

One such location is US Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.

"We also have the Timberwolves, Twins, Wild, Minnesota United," Skee said. "All the major sports have been involved and opened up our doors to us."

Advance says he's grateful places like Urban Lights are also involved.

"To put them on the same platform as the Vikings and Twins - like to have them in the same stream and all these cool places in the city - it just showcases Minnesota, St. Paul, Minneapolis, just everywhere in a better light," he said.

Tune in Sunday on Dash Radio to catch the following performances: