Actor who grew up in Saint Paul talks role in live-action Mulan

Doua Moua dishes on the highs and lows of filming the live-action adaptation of Disney's 1998 animated film. It's out for Disney+ subscribers for an additional $30.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The date isn't getting pushed back any longer. Mulan is out on Disney+.

If you're checking it out, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for an actor from the Twin Cities. Doua Moua was born in Thailand but moved to Saint Paul shortly after.

"I grew at McDonough homes literally by 35 East," Moua said.

The actor now lives in L.A., but his family still resides in the Twin Cities.

Moua said filming the live-action adaptation of Disney's 1998 animated film, Mulan, has been a fun journey.



"I play the big chubby friendly, zen friend Chien Po," Moua said. "It's pretty much one of Mulan's comrades," he said.



It was a role that took a toll on his body.

"It's like six months of gaining weight and maintaining weight and then pretty much another year to wait until they say additional shoot which we had additional shoots," Moua said. "So I lost all that weight and had to gain it back again," he said.



Even with that and the endless hours of stunt or horse training, or enduring hours in cold, there were incredible moments.

Moua said, for one, the amazing backdrop. The movie was filmed in New Zealand. He said he even got the privilege to experience some ancient traditions in the Māori culture, the indigenous group on mainland New Zealand.

Moua said he also made amazing connections and memories with his costars.

Another major highlight? That was when Moua was asked who he was star struck by the most.



"Jet Li! Because we grew up watching him!" Moua said.



An unforgettable experience that has an even bigger impact beyond the screen for this actor.



"Just being Hmong and southeast Asian we don't see ourselves on screen a lot and because there's no story about us," Moua said. "Disney did a great job with this film Mulan is the fact that they incorporate the fact that China is multifaceted with a lot of minority groups in there," he said.

The film is out on Disney+ for an additional $30 on top of your subscription. It'll be released to all Disney+ subscribers on December 4.

"It really hits your soul to be honest with you it's beautifully shot it's lead by some amazing women who are detailed oriented," Moua said.

Moua is currently working on several other projects. One is a screenplay he wrote called "The Harvest." He said that's in pre-production right now.

As for advice for aspiring actors, Moua said don't give up.