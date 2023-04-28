Downtown St. Paul businesses expecting packed crowds for Wild's 6th playoff game

Last week, Tom Reid's Hockey City Pub was busy from about 3:30 p.m. through 1:30 a.m.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It's set to be another busy night Friday for the Downtown St. Paul dining scene as the Minnesota Wild host Game 6 of their playoff series with the Dallas Stars.

It'll be the second straight Friday night the Wild are in town, and the atmosphere will no doubt be just as electric. Kathy Gosiger, manager of Tom Reid's Hockey City pub, said fans started pouring in last week around 3:30 p.m., and expects this Friday to be no different.

The puck is set to drop at 8:30 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.

Emily Kjos, who has been with the restaurant for more than two years, says this has been the busiest Wild season yet, just because they're coming off of a few years of business impacted by COVID.

"This is the first real season I've been through since COVID," Kjos said. "It's pretty full – we'll get that first rush of people to fill up, and then they'll leave for the game. Then the second rush will come in to watch the game here, because we have (two-for-one) and drink specials during the game. Then they leave at the end of the game and everyone from the Xcel comes back."

She says tensions can run high, depending on how the team is playing, but overall, she says it's a "super fun" atmosphere on game days.

It's a must-win game for the Wild, who trail the Stars 3-2 in the series. Should the Wild win Friday, they'd go back to Dallas on Sunday for a chance to win the series and ensure at least two more home games for the downtown St. Paul businesses.

