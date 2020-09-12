'Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!' airs Wednesday on NBC

Dr. Seuss’ beloved classic children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” has been a Christmas staple for generations. This year, NBC is brings the story to life.

Glee star Matthew Morrison plays the curmudgeonly Grinch. He's joined by Denis O’Hare (“Big Little Lies”) as old Max, Booboo Stewart (“Descendants 3”) as young Max and talented young newcomer Amelia Minto (“The Lost Girls”) as Cindy-Lou Who. Producers have also assembled an ensemble of top musical theater actors from London’s West End to complete the cast.

Alicia Lewis sat down with Morrison over Zoom to talk about shooting during a pandemic, his favorite part of the show and what it was like turning into the Grinch!