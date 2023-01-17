Local brewery creates more non-alcoholic options during 'Dry January'

There are a lot of breweries hoping you'll try out their non-alcoholic options this month, including Fulton Brewing in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Fulton Brewing CEO Ryan Petz understands why people participate in "Dry January".

He tells KARE 11's Alicia Lewis, it's okay to take a break and re-evaluate your relationship with alcohol and when beer is on the back-burner for many, Fulton has been busy making non-alcoholic options.

"I think it presents opportunities for us in the alcohol biz of new product lines and we definitely want to meet people where they are at so that's why we make things like the Hop Water," said Petz.

Fulton's Hop Water tastes like an IPA-style sparkling water, so if you're a fan of hoppy beer... you might like this.

"Not only is it completely zero alcohol but unlike N/A beers, there's no calories in it, it's gluten-free so you got no carbs, no sugar anything like that so it's a pretty guilt-free way to enjoy a more adult-like beverage," said Petz.

Although Hop Water has only been around since 2019, Ryan says sales have been growing every year.

"It's a very simple process, it's a very quick process which is nice because it works out really well on our production side and it makes for a really tasty beverage," Petz said.

As for Fulton's non-alcoholic beer, Ryan says the process of brewing an N/A beer was challenging, time intensive and more expensive. Still, he's hoping they will revisit brewing one in the future.

"I think it's a product that needs to be discovered," said Petz. "The idea of a hop water is not quite as well known as an N/A beer but I think people that do discover it tend to love it."

Another new non-alcoholic option is Fulton's THC sparkling water.

The blood orange or lime sparkling water is infused with 4.20 mg of THC from Minnesota-grown hemp.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: