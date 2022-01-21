A survival kit from Hairless dog Brewery could help you during 'Dry January'

Paul Pirner said Dry January is no longer a month you have to suffer through with lifeless non-alcoholic drinks.

MINNEAPOLIS — We are 21 days into the new year and that means if you’re doing Dry January, that glass of beer might look mighty tasty right about now.

If you need a little help to stay on track, Minneapolis’ Hairless Dog Brewing Company has an answer.

The first 0.0% ABV craft non-alcoholic brewery in the country created "Dry January Survival Kits." It's a mix of popular beers like the brewery's IPA, Citra Lager, or Black Ale, and some merch for anywhere between $20 to $50.

Co-founder Paul Pirner said there are better options these days for non-alcoholic or N.A. beer.

"As more better, high-quality products are coming on the market, it’s becoming more socially acceptable," he said. "It’s not the drink that your uncle who had the problem would show up with. It’s more respectable and it’s more fun and it’s something that you can be proud of to have in your hand at a party."



Pirner said their internal research shows this is about when people start to cave on their resolution to not drink for the month.

"People go, 'I’m not really sure I want to stick with this too much,'" he said. "The thing that I would say is don’t beat yourself up over it if you don’t make it all the way, it’s not that big of deal."