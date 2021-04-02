How did 'Dry January' go? An update on a participant

How did your "Dry January" go if you were one of the many saying bye-bye to booze?

EDINA, Minn. — Last month, a record number of people worldwide participated in "Dry January," a month where you cut out all alcohol. Many people do it for health reasons and to get their body, mind and soul back on track for the new year.

We followed along with Edina resident, Anne Hill, who participated in the "Dry January" phenomenon with her husband. Anne tells us she needed to hit the reset button after she noticed social sipping with her neighbors turned into a daily occurrence during this pandemic.

We checked back in with Anne in February hit to see if she made it the entire month and see how she's feeling now.

"All habits that you're trying to build or break take time and so it was great that my husband and I did it together and it just refocused where our energies were going during the weeknights," Anne said. "The weekends got a little... you know on Saturday night you're like 'A glass of wine wouldn't be horrible,' but you just power through and then it was fine!"

Anne says her "Dry January" was overall a success. She noticed she slept better, she lost weight, and overall just felt better both physically and mentally.

She said if people are trying to change up their habits, they can start at anytime and don't have to wait for the new year to get their health on track.