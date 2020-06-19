Electric Fetus marks anniversary with 'Private Shopping Day'

Customers can also receive a discount for donating to charity.

MINNEAPOLIS — Electric Fetus, the Minneapolis music store and self-described "gathering place for music heads and counter-culturists," marks its 52nd anniversary on Sunday, June 21.

The celebration will look a little different this year, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Electric Fetus will offer a Private Shopping Day on June 21, which will double as a charitable fundraiser for the community.

Shoppers will be able to select a private shopping time slot; then, with a $25 minimum donation to charity, customers will receive a 20% discount, as well as a punch card for discounts on future visits, and additional offers from Town Hall Brewery, Palmer's Bar, Kramarczuk's and No. 12 Cider.

Customers can register online for a shopping time slot in one of two time periods:

Customers can also choose between three charities for their donation:

Electric Fetus first opened in 1968, and according to its history page, was once singled out by National Lampoon magazine for having "the worst name for a business." The company says that may be true, but it's also a name that people won't forget.