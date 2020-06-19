x
Electric Fetus marks anniversary with 'Private Shopping Day'

Customers can also receive a discount for donating to charity.

MINNEAPOLIS — Electric Fetus, the Minneapolis music store and self-described "gathering place for music heads and counter-culturists," marks its 52nd anniversary on Sunday, June 21. 

The celebration will look a little different this year, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Electric Fetus will offer a Private Shopping Day on June 21, which will double as a charitable fundraiser for the community. 

Shoppers will be able to select a private shopping time slot; then, with a $25 minimum donation to charity, customers will receive a 20% discount, as well as a punch card for discounts on future visits, and additional offers from Town Hall Brewery, Palmer's Bar, Kramarczuk's and No. 12 Cider.

Customers can register online for a shopping time slot in one of two time periods:

Customers can also choose between three charities for their donation:

Electric Fetus first opened in 1968, and according to its history page, was once singled out by National Lampoon magazine for having "the worst name for a business." The company says that may be true, but it's also a name that people won't forget.

Today, the store sells a mix of new and used music in various formats, as well as gifts and other products at locations in Minneapolis and Duluth. The Duluth location currently remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Minneapolis location has reopened with limited capacity and new hours listed on its website.

