Elk River man plans first-ever vacation during COVID-19

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Spring Break is right around the corner and is usually a time when many are making travel plans.

The pandemic has shut down most of that, but not for everyone.

Sunriser Scott Goodwin of Elk River tells KARE 11 that he's planning his first vacation ever, to Nashville, at 38 years old.

"Life is passing before my eyes, so why not enjoy it and make the memories, before it's too late?" Goodwin said.

He'll be taking precautions.

"I would do the social distancing and make sure to mask. I always keep hand sanitizer with me wherever I go and I always make sure to use it," he said.

The CDC still recommends avoiding travel, but if you do take the leap, they recommend getting tested before and after traveling and quarantining for 10 days if you do not get tested. The health organization says you should avoid crowds and wear a mask at home for two weeks after traveling, to protect those in your household who did not travel with you.

Goodwin said he knows the risks, but said it won't stop him from finally escaping his comfort zone.

"Live life to the fullest and make your dreams come true, because it's always amazing to actually have accomplished that one thing off the bucket list," he said.