Enter to win a Mother's Day Gardening Basket

We've got that spring feeling!
Credit: KARE 11

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Enter to win right here beginning May 4!

Just in time for Mother's Day and the beginning of the gardening season, you could win a basket full of gardening goodies!

The basket contains:

  • Planter (used as the “basket”)
  • Gardening gloves
  • Garden trowel
  • Garden hand cultivator
  • Metal watering can
  • Foam kneeler
  • $150 Bachman’s gift card
  • $100 Target gift card
  • $50 Kwik Trip gift card

The basket is valued at $380.

Click here to enter to win. The contest runs from May 4 at 4:30 a.m. to May 9 at noon.

Good luck! The basket is courtesy of ObGyn West, a proud sponsor of the virtual Race for the Cure.

