Local company teams up with MNUFC to debut a new hat design

An orange patch made from Epimonia's iconic life jacket material was added to draw attention to the refugee crisis and the diversity of the soccer club.

MINNEAPOLIS — A local company is teaming up with a professional sports team to raise awareness about the plight of refugees.

The capsule includes hats Epimonia created in partnership with Minnesota United come in two different colors, black and light blue.

Mohamed Malim is the founder of Epimonia. He said the hats are the original football club designs, but added is an orange patch. The patch is Epimonia's iconic life jacket material. The company makes a variety of bracelets out of life jackets once worn by refugees to raise awareness about the refugee crisis.

Epimonia says Minnesota United is a diverse team that represents the diversity of the state, so the partnership makes sense.