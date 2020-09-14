Explore Maple Grove asks community to help teachers with supplies

As a show of appreciation, the community group is hoping residents band together to outfit ISD 279 educators with school supplies.

MAPLE GROVE, Minnesota — Explore Maple Grove is asking for help to support the educators at ISD 279 schools this fall.

Organizers created a Target registry that includes everything from pencils and pens to gloves and antibacterial wipes.

Teachers who want to be considered can fill out a form on Explore Maple Grove's website and submit it by Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

In the first week of October, a committee will do random drawings to ensure each teacher and each school gets a chance to receive some of the donated items.

If you want to donate the supplies in person, you can drop them off at these locations:

Spavia Day Spa - 11732 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove.

The Dance Complex - 9484 Hemlock Lane N, Maple Grove