Looking for family photos this fall? 'Mini sessions' may be a great option

SHOREVIEW, Minn — Fall is a busy time of year for family photos and it's not easy wrangling the entire family, keeping the kids clean, and making sure we're all looking at the camera... at the same time.

Kjersti Kronstedt owns Mortenson Photography, and has been a professional photographer in the Twin Cities for the past 17 years. She says "mini sessions" may be the way to go if families are looking to save both time and money.

"It sounds like what it is… it's a mini session," said Kjersti. "It's a shorter session at a discounted price, so they are perfect for an updated family photo. Some parents use them for a milestone pictures of their kids."

Your family gets 20 minutes to snap as many "cheese" pics as possible, all for $175 bucks.

A normal one hour session costs $250.

"I edit all of the photos, they get an online gallery with digital download access so they can print them, share them, I give them a copyright release form," said Kjersti.

Two to three weeks later, you get 50 to 75 photos.

"They are a favorite, everybody loves a quick session, especially dads," said Kjersti. "Kids can last for 20 minutes, sometimes with little kids if it's over 20 minutes sometimes they can run out of steam."

Kjersti's website has days where she is doing her "mini sessions" and your family can pick a time slot!

She usually has themes set up too, especially for holiday photos.

You can find more information on sessions with Mortenson Photography here.

