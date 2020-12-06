Farmers Markets prepare to safely welcome customers

The local growing season is nearing full-bloom as markets open in the metro this weekend.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — The weekend weather sounds like it will be sunny and mild - perfect weather for heading out to pick up a few things at your local farmer's market.

If you haven't been to one yet this year, you'll notice changes to the market because of the need for safe social distancing caused by coronavirus.

Physical barriers have been set up to separate customers and vendors, limits are set on the number of people in the market at one time, and pre-pay and pre-ordering systems.

Organizers say it's still a great time to head to a market and buy local as the growing season is starting to ramp up.

Kirsten Bansen Weigle, with the Maple Grove Farmers Market says "We're really encouraging folks if they can to designate one shopper from their household that just helps us reduce crowding and helps everyone maintain that six foot physical distancing that we're all talking about all the time. So attendance isn't quite what it was in previous years, and that's okay with us because so far we've felt very good about the safety of our event."