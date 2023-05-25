Man turns a hobby into a career... thanks to arcade games

Losing his job during the pandemic forced Matt Coulsey, a single dad with two girls, to take a risk by turning his hobby of building arcades into a full-on career.

Example video title will go here for this video

MORRISTOWN, Minn — You don't see arcades like you used to, but one man from Morristown, Minnesota is looking to change that.

Matt Coulsey builds custom retro arcades with all the classics, including Pac Man and Frogger. It was a hobby that turned into a full-time gig.

"I lost my job," said Coulsey. "I worked in Mankato at a nonprofit, and the nonprofit basically shut down."

Losing his job during the pandemic forced Cousley, a single dad with two girls, to take a risk by turning his hobby into a full-on career.

"30 years ago, you'd never find a guy building arcade machines in the middle of nowhere," said Coulsey.

Each arcade machine has the ability to play and store over 5,000 arcade and console games. Each machine takes about three to five weeks to build.

"You just figure out," Coulsey said. "How do I get these old games to work on new technology? They all had old CRT, heavy tube TVs, if you remember.. so how do I make it work on a flat screen, cause that's what we have today. You cant find a tube TV anywhere."

A nod to nostalgia with a price tag starting at $1,500.

Even Gen Zers like Matt's daughter, Sophie, are proof of the saying "What's old is new again."

"I think it's really cool, and I would have friends come over and they would play the games and stuff like that," said Sophie. "My friends' parents bought an arcade and they have one in their basement now, so I think it's kinda cool that my house gets to be the cool house with arcades."

As for the rights to the games, Matt says after 30 years, the software becomes public domain. You can't charge for the software or charge for games, and the arcades are for home use only.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: