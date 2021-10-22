Report sheds light on troubling scope of food allergy bullying

A new study says 31% of kids admitted they had been bullied by their peers for what they could and could not eat.

MINNEAPOLIS — As many kids are back to in-person learning, something to think about again is food allergies and the bullying that unfortunately comes along with it. Now, a recent report published in the Journal of Pediatric Psychology shows the more alarming scope of the problem. It’s something a metro teen has unfortunately experienced first-hand.

Vincent Beltaos was just a baby when his mother, Kristin, realized something was wrong.

"I kissed him all over his head because he was fussy and he’d usually laugh," Kristin said. "For every kiss I gave him, he had about a quarter size hive on his head," she said. "It came back that he was allergic to milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, and later on a few years later we added sesame to that list," Kristin said.

Now 16 years old, Vincent still navigates life with food allergies.

"There’s kind of a social barrier because a lot of people like to eat food as a major social activity so when you have to be a little bit different, it sometimes feels odd or out of place," Vincent said.

A new report surveyed more than 100 youth ages 9 to 15 years old. It showed children with food allergies may not initially say they’re being bullied – the report says just 17% said they had been at first.

But when the research team went further, asking kids to select from a list of experiences that included things like an allergen being waved at them, being threatened with an allergen, or being excluded, nearly 31% said they had had one or more of those experiences.

"I’ve had milk spilled near my food, I’ve had people touch my food when their hands are contaminated with one of my allergens, I’ve had food shoved in my face," Vincent said.

These are dangerous actions that could land people like Vincent in the hospital. So parents and caregivers, what can you do?

Kristin is also director of the speakers bureau of The Anaphylaxis and Food Allergy Association of Minnesota, or AFAA. Her biggest piece of advice, as well as her son's, is to teach and practice self-advocacy.

"Almost like role playing, 'What if someone does this to you what are you going to do?' And being able to stand up for yourself, be vocal, be confident," Kristin said.

It's something that Vincent said he has worked hard to do for himself. "It's the most important thing," he said. "To self-advocate, be confident in stating your need and communicating that with other people."

"Also being vulnerable enough to say 'And please don’t bully me about it because it’s something I can’t change about myself,'" Kristin added.

Another thing you can do as a caregiver or a parent is get involved.

Kristin said education is key. Engage with your child’s teachers to help educate them and the class. Kristin said in her experience, a teacher read books to the class about food allergies and how to be a friend to someone who has them.

The report also said school policies that facilitate food allergy safety and social inclusion should be promoted. You can ask about your child’s day with specific questions like, "How’d lunch go?" or "Who’d you sit with?"

You can also use humor to break down the child’s barrier.