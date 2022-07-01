x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Sunrise

Fireworks aren’t the only thing happening in the metro this July 4th weekend

This holiday weekend, there will be plenty of celebrations across the Twin Cities.
Credit: gpointstudio - stock.adobe.com

ST PAUL, Minn — The metro is getting ready for one of the most eventful weekends of the year: Fourth of July. Here are four highlights for your holiday, “What’s Up Weekend” edition.

Latvian Song & Dance Festival

This European festival is so highly anticipated that even Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins visited the Twin Cities earlier this week.

Hundreds of dancers from the U.S., Canada and the rest of Europe are scheduled to perform at the Xcel Energy Center Saturday for a celebration of Latvian culture. Doors open at 3:00 p.m., and the performance starts an hour later.

The largest Latvian festival in the world began Wednesday, hosted by Minnesota for the first time ever, and ends July 4.

Hmong International Freedom Festival

Come on out for the 40th Hmong Freedom Festival on Saturday at Saint Paul’s McMurray Field. The event features soccer and cornhole tournaments – a variety of vendors – and a celebration of Hmong culture.

The fest, welcome to all, goes through Sunday.

RELATED: Everything you need to know for Fourth of July travel

Taste of Food Truck Fair

Also in Saint Paul this weekend, a food truck extravaganza will take place at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

From egg rolls to cotton candy, the event features some of the best food trucks selling street food and international cuisine from the Twin Cities.

Fireworks celebrations

Minneapolis cancelled its Red, White and Boom festival for the third straight year this holiday season, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t other celebrations taking places across the metro.

The Minnesota Twins’ minor league affiliate – the St. Paul Saints—are hosting firework shows at CHS Field after their games Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

 Looking for fireworks shows elsewhere? Check out our KARE11 guide for where to watch Fourth of July fireworks this year in Minnesota.

RELATED: No, the Fourth of July hasn’t always been a holiday

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise:

Watch the latest coverage from the KARE11 Sunrise in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

What would it take for abortion to lose it's legal standing in Minnesota?