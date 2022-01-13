KARE in the Kitchen: French Onion Bison Burger

Cities 97's Paul Fletcher teamed up with four restaurants to create a delicious burger, with a portion of the proceeds from each patty going to charity.

MINNEAPOLIS — On this week's KARE in the kitchen we are eating delicious cheeseburgers for a good cause!

Cities 97's Paul Fletcher teamed up with four local restaurants and came up with some mouth-watering burger recipes.

Each burger sold will donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity of their choice! It's called #Burgers4Good and it's a great way to dine out and do good!

This month we are featuring Thirty Bales in Hopkins and their French Onion Bison Burger! Proceeds from Thirty Bales charity burger are going to the Hopkins ICA Food Shelf.

