Lost a friendship last year? You’re not alone. Here are some ways to reconnect

MINNEAPOLIS — Lost a friendship last year? You’re not alone, according to a survey.

As we dive into this new year, it could be a good time to take stock of your friendships and find ways to reconnect.

The findings from a 2021 American Perspectives Survey said Americans reported having fewer close friendships than they once did.

The survey found the most obvious culprit for talking to and relying on your friends less last year was COVID. But the survey also said broader structural forces could be at play. It cited marrying later in life and being more geographically mobile for increasing rates of isolation and loneliness.

The survey also said parents are spending more time with their kids, crowding out other types of relationships.

Americans are working longer hours, meaning there is less time for maintaining and developing friendships.

Enter life coach Linda Fliss, who shared this reminder:

"Humans are social creatures. We just are. We need people," said Fliss, the owner of Twin Cities Life Coaching.

"Even prior to the pandemic a lot of my clients had what we call a "social goal," because as it turns out it’s really hard to make friends as an adult," Fliss said.

So what can you do? Fliss said the first step is to take an assessment of where your relationships are, and then ask yourself what you want from them. Then she said to be intentional.

"It means that you identify that there’s a problem and then you create a plan to address that problem."

What’s doable? That varies for each person. It could be a biweekly lunch. It could be setting aside time for a phone call every month. Or it could just be as simple as texting a couple of times a week.

Fliss said the only rule is to be consistent.

"You don’t need to go into this full, you know, with 100% of your energy," she said. "Just tiny little steps at a time to create behavior change."

Fliss said it does require vulnerability, and the understanding that we can only control ourselves.

The findings from this survey were fluid in that while roughly half of Americans reported having lost touch with at least one friend, nearly as many reported having made a new friend too.

