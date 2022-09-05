How high will gas prices go this summer?

AAA is reporting the national average is back at $4.33. In Minnesota, it's $4.02. Analysts predict gas prices could hit a new record high.

MINNEAPOLIS — As the summer travel season approaches, gas prices are rising again.

On March 11, the highest average price for a gallon of regular gas ever recorded in the U.S. was $4.33.

Now, AAA is reporting the national average is back at $4.33. In Minnesota, it's $4.02. Analysts predict gas prices could hit a new record high.

After COVID-19 dominated last summer and the holidays, millions of Americans wanted a somewhat typical summer travel season. But with rising gas prices and inflation, some travelers are rethinking their plans or staying off the roads.

Many states and cities rely on the summer travel surge, so there has been some movement to decrease gas prices. Lawmakers in Minnesota have proposed to suspend the state's gas tax through the summer months.

"One thing we can do is a gas tax holiday. Suspend the gas tax from Memorial Day to Labor Day, when gas prices are typically at their highest," Rep. Zack Stephenson of Coon Rapids.

This change would require approval by the legislature and Gov. Walz.

Will rising gas prices even impact how much Americans travel this summer? A survey conducted by AAA in March found that it probably won't.

Of the 52% of Americans planning to take a vacation this summer, 42% said they wouldn't consider changing their travel plans regardless of the price.

But there has to be a limit, right? A gas expert weighs in.

"I think in California that shock and awe happens at $6 a gallon. And I think for the rest of the country, a lot of consumers are probably saying $5 a gallon," said Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy. "Given the fact that the economy is seeing some strength coming out of COVID. I think consumers have a little bit more appetite to hit the road, that is $4 may slow them down, but I think it's the $5 mark, where there's a real sticking point."

Experts say as long as the war in Ukraine continues and crude oil prices increase, there will still be high prices at the pump.

Many experts say a solution to this price hike isn't to switch over to electric vehicles or other green alternatives. But what you could do is find fuel rewards programs or keep track of the best gas prices in your area.