Gay prom being hosted for Anoka County students

Prom is a right of passage for many high school students, but not everyone feels the event is inclusive enough.

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — A former Minnesota Viking is teaming up with Coon Rapids High School's Gay-Straight Alliance to create a prom that identifies as a more inclusive, safe space for people that may otherwise feel left out.

Esera Tuaolo has been advocating for kindness and diversity since his time in the NFL. After he came out as gay, Tuaolo decided he wanted to be a part of the change.

He started a nonprofit called Hate is Wrong that works to promote diversity in sports and advocate against the bullying of young people. The former NFL player's nonprofit is helping to cater, decorate, and provide entertainment for tonight's Gay-Straight Alliance Prom at the Coon Rapids Civic Center.

"Enchanted Forest" is the theme for the evening, and it will take place Friday from 6-10 p.m. All LGBTQ+ youth from any school in Anoka County are invited to attend.

The inclusive prom will be hosted at the Coon Rapids Civic Center. All student ID's will be checked at the door and each student in attendance will also receive a free ticket to the Twin Cities Summer Jam donated by Hate is Wrong.

