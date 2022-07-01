From app to out on the water: GetMyBoat connects watercraft owners with renters

The app GetMyBoat has 120 watercraft rentals available in Minnesota.

WAYZATA, Minn. — No boat? No problem. An app growing in popularity is connecting renters with boats in as little as 20 minutes.

GetMyBoat is a boat rental marketplace with a mobile app. The company dubs itself the "Airbnb of boats."

Customers ready to hit the water can download the app, search locations and potential dates, and connect with people ready to rent out their watercrafts. Many rental options offer their own local, licensed captain to handle safely driving so customers can sit back and enjoy the waterways.

"We want to make the joys of boating more accessible and affordable for everyone, so that if you can’t afford more expensive marina memberships or owning your own boat of course, you have a way to get out on the water and still enjoy it when you can," Val Streif, company marketing manager, said.

The site launched in 2013 in California, and according to Streif, it's gone through considerable growth in past two years. There are now 120 rental options in Minnesota. Many of them are on Lake Minnetonka.

Streif said it's better to book a few weeks in advance, but she's seen very quick turnarounds, as well.

"The fastest I think I've seen is about 20 minutes from booking the boat rental to being out at the dock and getting on the water," Streif said.

In addition to pontoons and powerboats, people can also rent things like jet skis, kayaks, and paddle boards.

"If you don't want to commit to buying any water sports equipment... maybe you live in an apartment and don't have room to store it, it's a great way to rent all sorts of equipment for fun on the water," she said.