The Gig List: A conversation with Prince's backing band

MINNEAPOLIS — Prince fans, listen up!
This weekend, you can get insider information on the music icon and help out a friend of his.
One of the bands that backed Prince for several years, New Power Generation, or NPG, is having their first public conversation. It’ll be a virtual chat on Saturday called “She’s Always in My Hair.” It's being sponsored by the PRN Alumni Foundation.
It’s $10 for a ticket. The money goes to help former Prince keyboardist Chance Howard who is recovering from a car accident.
The host? None other than comedian and actor, Sinbad.