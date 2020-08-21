x
The Gig List: A conversation with Prince's backing band

Join the ladies of Prince’s NPG band in their first public conversation, raising money to help the former keyboardist.

MINNEAPOLIS — Prince fans, listen up!

This weekend, you can get insider information on the music icon and help out a friend of his.

One of the bands that backed Prince for several years, New Power Generation, or NPG, is having their first public conversation.  It’ll be a virtual chat on Saturday called “She’s Always in My Hair.”  It's being sponsored by the PRN Alumni Foundation.

It’s $10 for a ticket. The money goes to help former Prince keyboardist Chance Howard who is recovering from a car accident.

The host?  None other than comedian and actor, Sinbad.

