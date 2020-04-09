The Gig List: Socially distanced summer concert series

The Relief Sessions are continuing this weekend in Burnsville. It’s a drive-in style concert event that allows you to sit outside of your car to check out a show.

It’s a drive-in style concert event that allows you to sit outside of your car to check out a show! It’s all hosted by artist Mick Sterling, founder of The 30-Days Foundation, a nonprofit that gives grants to Minnesotans facing financial crisis.

The Relief Sessions website said, "Each band is solely paid by your ticket purchase to see them. For many of these bands during these extraordinary times, this is the only paid performance, or live performance in front of people of any kind for months. They appreciate your support!"

There are some free shows earlier in the day, but after 5 p.m., it'll cost you anywhere from $20 to $30 for an evening show.