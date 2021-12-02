Christmas in February? It is at Duluth's Glensheen Mansion

It's been a long winter. The pandemic has made it feel longer. So why not pretend it's the holiday season again?

DULUTH, Minn. — If you're not a huge fan of winter, February and March can feel kind of "blah." Add in a pandemic, and the months can feel especially long.

So why not just pretend it's the holidays again?

That was the thought for the people running Duluth's historic Glensheen Mansion. The pandemic forced them to cancel their usual holiday tours at the mansion. So, they moved Christmas...to Valentine's Day weekend.

"We've never offered Christmas tours in February," said Glensheen Marketing Manager Jane Pederson Jandl.

Guests can take in the historic mansion and its 25 Christmas trees by candlelight, then tour the "Spirit of the Lights" outdoor display on the grounds along Lake Superior. They're also offering free snowshoe rentals for tour guests.

Tours are self-guided and COVID-19 precautions are in place.

Candlelight tour tickets are only available on site and automatically reserve space at the outdoor light display. Guests who only wish to visit the outdoor display can make reservations online.

Entry for candlelight Christmas tours is 4:30 - 7 p.m. February 12 through February 14. Tours also will be offered Friday and Saturday evenings in March.