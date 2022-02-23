A desire for a good work/life balance, company culture is changing the workplace

According to a Homebase.com survey, 31% of employees from Gen Z to Boomers will look for a new job in the next year.

MINNEAPOLIS — Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers, and economists believe it’s likely to continue through 2022. While that may be good for employees, it’s a tricky time to own a business.

It’s being called the "Great Resignation," but maybe it should be called the "Great Re-Imagining of Work."

Whether it was COVID restrictions or switching to a home-based or hybrid work model, employees have become empowered and now seriously consider how work fits into their life, asking 'Am I doing a job that is providing a work experience that I’m enjoying, balanced to the other things in my life?'

John Waldman, CEO of Homebase – a company that works with a cross-section of businesses that employ over a million people nationwide – sees companies in different sectors dealing with the same issues. “You are short staffed; you are absolutely using more technology to help you survive," Waldman said. "I’m not sure there are any businesses that look like they did in 2019.”

Both employee retention and hiring are a challenge because of all the options available for the labor force. Industries with the largest employment gap are retail, caregiving and any industry that deals with food and drink – whether it be fast food, fine dining, or your local pub.

According to a Homebase.com survey, 31% of employees – from Gen Z to Boomers - will look for a new job in the next year. Waldman said the survey shows company culture is a highly important factor when it comes time to make a move

“People who are moving between jobs, the most important thing they are looking for, it’s company leadership. Wages were number two but if you look at number three and number four it’s things like who am I working with and schedule flexibility,” said Waldman.

The dream of being one’s own boss still appeals to 9% of respondents to that same survey, as they hope to start their own business in the next 12-24 months. Waldman is encouraged by those numbers, considering the turmoil the job market has seen the last couple years. He said “It was really great to see that actually that there was a lot of energy to go out and create and build and make new companies as well.”

Any way you break it down, a worker’s desire for flexibility, an employer who cares and a greater overall emphasis on work/life balance is driving the future of work.