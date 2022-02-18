Guy Brown takes a shot at biathlon

KARE 11's Guy Brown works with top junior athletes to take on biathlon, a popular sport in the Winter Olympics.

ELK RIVER, Minn — As the 2022 Winter Olympics wind down, so must Guy's Games.

He's going out with a bang, setting his sights on the biathlon.

Guy worked with a team from Minnesota Biathlon to give him a crash course in the sport, which is a combination of cross-country skiing and marksmanship shooting.

The training happened at Woodland Trails Park in Elk River.

Cheresa Bouley, a junior world qualifier, and Saylor Landrum, a junior competitor, served as Guy's coaches.

To leave your mark on this sport, you need a particular set of skills: speed, precision, and a good eye.

Athletes shoot standing and prone, which is when you're lying down.

While giving Guy the rundown, Landrum explained the targets are smaller when you're shooting prone because you're more stable.

It's a fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping sport.

If you're interested in trying it out, Bouley offers sound advice; "Just take it one step at a time for the skiing side of it. Start out slow and work your way up little by little."

And if you're new to shooting, it's not unusual to come up empty.

"You're going to miss all the targets; that's how you're going to start," Bouley said. "When you have good coaches, and you actually put in the time and effort and listen to what they're saying, you're going to get better and you're always going to see improvement when you put in the work."