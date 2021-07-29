Swinging through the air with the greatest of ease, it's Guy Brown on a trapeze

On this edition of "Guy's Games," KARE 11's Guy Brown reaches new heights at the Twin Cities Trapeze Center.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Competing in any event at an Olympic level takes an incredible amount of strength and agility, and gymnastics and diving require both of those skills.

On this edition of Guy's Games, KARE 11 Sunrise's Guy Brown wanted to learn about both of those skills, with some high heights thrown in for good measure.

So what better place to test his nerves than the Twin Cities Trapeze Center?

They started with the basics, learning how to stand, how to hang upside down, and then how to kick your legs up under a swinging bar to dangle by your knees.

Then, with the basics locked down, Guy was ready to climb the ladder to the Trapeze Rig.

Safety is a top priority, so Guy wore a safety harness and was being monitored by instructors when he prepared to take his first flight.

Even though his nerves may have been showing, Guy was able to swing out and over the net! Instructor Katie Kimbal said that helping people overcome their fear is the best part of teaching trapeze.

"It brings me a lot of joy. That's my favorite part of the job, have someone walk in and look up that ladder and go, 'Sheesh, I don't know,' and then 90 minutes later, they've done it.," Kimball said.