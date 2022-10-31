Guy Brown takes his hand at zombie slaying

World War Z, Dawn of the Dead, Resident Evil. They're excellent references, but nothing prepares you for a zombie apocalypse like doing fieldwork.

SHAKOPEE, Minn — The Twin Cities will need warriors when the dead come alive, and Guy Brown is signing up for duty.

Nestled inside Canterbury Park is Zombie Rampage, a training ground where you can test your slaying skills.

The zombies have their wasteland. "We have cars; we have RVs. I got swing sets; I just set up a trampoline out there for our zombies to be around on," said Jeremy Halfen, GM of Zombie Rampage.

For the hunters, they get a tricked-out monster bus that's 14 feet tall and decked out with 40 different paintball guns.

It's perfect firepower for Guy's mission, and it doesn't take too long to take out the horde. It takes about 20 minutes to run the course from loading to unloading. The tour of duty includes a trip into the hot zone where good aim is essential.

But Guy will likely end up getting turned into a Zombie when push comes to shove if the undead takes over. So, he got a feel for what it's like.

The team at Zombie Rampage fit him with the best protective gear and creepy undead alien costume on site.

Even though he's committed to getting into character, Guy ends up lurching away from the paintballs.

To join a hunting party, you can buy your tickets online. It's $44.99 per person and $54.99 for a VIP ticket.

Each ticket includes a seat on the monster bus, a mounted paintball gun, and a hopper of 100 paintballs to fire at zombies.

A VIP ticket includes priority boarding and an additional 200 paintballs.

