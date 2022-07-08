Rosé, rodeo, and records: a sample of what's happening across the metro this weekend

In this edition of What's Up Weekend, get the details on the 30th anniversary of MN Record Show, Rosé Fest, and the Hamel Rodeo.

MINNEAPOLIS — Rosé Fest

Now in its second decade, Rosé Fest returns to downtown Saint Paul on Saturday, July 9. The festival, created by Chuck Kanski of Solo Vino, is sponsored by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, the Saint Paul Downtown Alliance and Revival. Organizers say it offers "a one-of-a-kind experience for casual consumers and serious connoisseurs alike."

The event takes place at Kellogg Mall Park in Saint Paul, and event info says guests will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

General admission entry begins at 4 p.m. and tickets include 10 wine samples, one light bite catered by Revival, and access to live entertainment and other activities. VIP tickets are also available that include early admission at 3 p.m., access to an exclusive VIP area, unlimited samples, exclusive wines, a full catered meal, a commemorative wine glass, and more. Tickets start at $55 and are available online or at the gate.

Check out a few wines that will be featured at Rosé Fest on July 9. https://t.co/P4wmHe8cpu — Mpls.St.Paul Magazine (@mspmag) June 30, 2022

It's your place to grab your favorite vinyl or some vintage clothing: Now in its 30th year, the MN Record Show takes place at Surly Brewing Saturday, July 9.

There will be more than 30 vendor tables featuring vinyl, CDs, posters, and both vintage and recycled clothing. Admission onsite is $2 and parking is free.

The Hamel Rodeo Bull Ridin' Bonanza is back in action starting Thursday, July 7 through July 10. It's your chance to see five action-packed performances, including bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.

This year's featured act is Rider Keisner & Bethany Iles, rope and trick riders.

Tickets are available online for daily performances, including the two on Saturday, and the show takes place at Corcoran Lions Park.