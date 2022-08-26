'Heroine of Hamline Dining Hall' celebrates the vendor's 125th anniversary at Fair

Elaine Christiansen has helped run Hamline Church Dining Hall for 39 years. On their 125th anniversary, she's still playing a major part in organizing its operation.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — This year, one of the State Fair’s oldest food vendors, Hamline Church Dining Hall, is celebrating 125 years. Every year, hundreds of volunteers step up to feed hungry Minnesotans their famous ham loaf and biscuits and gravy, as well as new foods added to their menu annually. It’s something fairgoers have started to look forward to each year.

“Man, they can’t wait to come get their biscuits and gravy,” said Candyce Osterkamp, one of the dining hall supervisors. “We have people who say that it’s their tradition to come here, especially for breakfast. Every year we see a lot of the same people.”

The dining operation serves as a major part of Hamline Church United Methodist's annual budget. In addition, year by year, they choose a charitable organization to give to.

Those who make it a point to stop by each year will see a familiar face whose volunteerism has spanned nearly four decades. Elaine Christiansen, dubbed the ‘Heroine of Hamline Dining Hall’ by the planning committee, has served for 39 years as of the 2022 fair opening.

“It’s funny how the years pile up,” Christiansen said. “It is emotional for me. And to just feel how everyone is pulling together, to make this the best fair ever.”

Two weeks before the fair kick off, KARE 11 was there when Christiansen and dozens of other volunteers set up the dining hall in preparation for the big day. It was a day of excitement, after events being embargoed for the past couple of years due to the pandemic.

Two years ago, the fair was canceled altogether. Last year, the Dining Hall only served ice cream through a window.

"This year, we are celebrating all those people who have worked really hard to keep the dining hall going over all these years," Christiansen said. "Now it’s our turn! We’re looking forward to it. We really are looking forward to it!"

In addition to serving up their breakfast classics, this year, they're serving Al's Breakfast pancakes.

The Hamline Church Dining Hall is located at 1667 Dan Patch.

