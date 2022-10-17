Haunted Acres shines as a scary fun fundraiser in Corcoran

If you're more into tricks than treats for Halloween, the Hamel Lions Haunted Acres in Corcoran offers frights to finance community initiatives.

CORCORAN, Minn. — It's terrifyingly on-trend. "Skeletons are really hot right now," enthused Marlene Roberts, a member of the Hamil Lions Club. She is one of the hundreds of volunteers who create the scary, fun experience at Haunted Acres. "It's illusions and misdirection, and noise, and a lot of fun."

The Hamel Lions team up with the Corcoran Lions Club and teens from Wayzata High School to create and execute the hair-raising show.

"You get to put on some gory makeup. There's some fake blood that goes on. Some of the rooms are almost skit-like, so you get to kind of run a little show for everybody that comes through, which is also really fun," said Kate Ross, a junior at Wayzata High School. Ross and senior Ivy Garrity are two of the performers who promise a lot of jump scares.

The set is elaborate, with special effects all over the walls, floors, and ceiling. Even performers need to muster up the courage to get into character. "I started out decorating and doing stuff before the actual performances but [was] too afraid to go through. Now I'm invested like all the other actors," said Roberts.

Fear isn't the only factor for this haunted house. "Our hearts are in this a lot to donate to help other people," explained Roberts.

Money raised goes to local food shelves and helps with heating costs for those in need during the Winter. Last year, the Lions Clubs raised around $30,000 for these community causes.

So, you can feel good about subjecting your heart to the eerie experience. "The more screaming we hear, the more we know it's a success," laughed Roberts.

Open Dates in October:

Friday 14th, Saturday 15th

Friday 21st, Saturday 22nd

Friday 28th, Saturday 29th

The gates open at 7:00 p.m. every night. Gates close at 10:00 p.m. every night, but if there is a line, the gates will remain open until it is gone!

The cost is $10 per person for entry to the grounds - cash only.

Food Donations are accepted and encouraged.

An adult must accompany children under the age of 12. There are concessions and a bonfire inside the gates.

You can find more information about Haunted Acres here.

