Why heart-related deaths may have spiked during COVID-19

A cardiologist with the Minneapolis Heart Institute talks about the impacts the virus may have on your heart.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A Twin Cities-area cardiologist is urging anyone with symptoms like chest pains or shortness of breath, to go see a doctor.

A study released in January found a spike in cardiovascular deaths during the pandemic.

Dr. Peter Eckman is a cardiologist with the Minneapolis Heart Institute. People are understandably nervous about seeing a doctor and potentially exposing themselves to the virus, but that fear has led to people delaying critical care, he said.

"They've heard the message 'stay home if at all possible' and 'avoid other people try to self isolate' and some people really take that to an extreme."

Dr. Eckman believes COVID-19 may also be to blame for the increase in deaths. Indications right now are that the virus impacts blood vessels and can increase the chance of blood clots.

"Many, if not most patients who have COVID who are being treated in a hospital setting are being treated with some degree of anti-coagulation to try and reduce the risk of the clots that can cause heart attacks and strokes," Dr. Eckman said.

There's also been well-documented concern over COVID-related myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, but Dr. Eckman said he's personally seen relatively few cases of it.

"The myocarditis has not panned out as being as big of a deal as we had expected, but the delays to access in care no question has been an impact," he said.

If you have any concern, he said reach out to your doctor.