'It's the high school Tony Awards of Minnesota' | Hennepin Theatre Trust hosts 2023 Spotlight Showcase

Over 1,600 students showed off their talents while leaving a big impression on the theater world.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota theater students took over the State Theatre in Minneapolis for the 2023 Spotlight Showcase. It's an event that happens every year, courtesy of the Hennepin Theatre Trust's Spotlight Education program.

It's the only program of its kind in the state that helps students build confidence, a sense of community and knowledge of theater.

Students from across Minnesota left a big impression on the theater world.

"We're here, and we're happy, and it's a lot of fun, said Wayzata senior Natalie Tran.

Over 1,600 students showed off their talents. Executive Producer Andrew Bourgoin says the event was nothing short of magical.

"It's the high school Tony Awards of Minnesota," said Bourgoin.

The student-run operation was an opportunity to celebrate and recognize hardworking theater students. There were students on stage, behind the stage, running the soundboards and working with the audience.

"We pretty much know what we're doing, so it just pops all into place," said Waconia junior Jack Anderson.

The energy was high as the students took the stage throughout the night. The musical numbers left an impression on the audience, but it also allowed students an opportunity to reflect on their personal growth.

"It's helped me become better at public speaking, talking to larger groups, and meeting people," said Anoka Senior Ashley Wongbi.

Reflect on the connections.

"I'm still friends with all the people from last year, and I'm making such good friendships this year," said Tran.

And reflect on all the hard work.

"It's a lot of tough work, really tough choreography, and we got to make sure all those harmonies are right up to how they want it," said Tran.

Leaving a big impression is just as much about the process as it is about the final product. A final product that many can't stop talking about.

For more information about the Spotlight Education program, click here.

