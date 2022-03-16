Heard of 'holiday heart syndrome?' Here's how to avoid it on St. Patrick's Day

Dr. M. Nicholas Burke, a cardiologist with Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, says overindulging can lead to this condition.

MINNEAPOLIS — Between the first week of NCAA March Madness and St. Patrick's Day this week, many people will likely have drinks in hand--perhaps even drink four or five. But if it's only on special occasions, you might wonder, what does it hurt?

Dr. M. Nicholas Burke, an interventional cardiologist with the Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, says binge drinking at any time can have poor consequences.

"It raises blood pressure and it raises heart rate, which is obviously not a good thing to do unless it's in the context of exercise," Dr. Burke said.

In particular, he says celebrations like St. Patrick's Day can bring about a certain condition: holiday heart syndrome, an abrupt onset of heart arrhythmia.

"There’s a thing called 'holiday heart syndrome' where people that have over-imbibed can develop atrial fibrillation, which is abnormal heart rhythm," Dr. Burke said. "[It] can lead to stroke and other significant problems."

According to Mayo Clinic, holiday heart syndrome is associated with drinking to excess as well as eating salty foods. It can make you feel like your heart is racing out of your chest.

Dr. Burke says while all that might sound scary, it's preventable if you keep moderation in mind.

"That means, if it’s a couple of drinks now and again, it’s probably not the worst thing that you’ve ever done to yourself," he said. "But anything excessive where you’re drinking to the point that you’re inebriated, where you’ve lost any kind of control, is just a bad thing for your health."

The American Heart Association recommends no more than one-to-two drinks per day for men and no more than one drink per day for women.