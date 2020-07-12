Tips to make sure your packages arrive in time for the holidays

How to save time and money on your holiday shipping, and ways to keep your gifts safe from curious eyes.

MINNESOTA, USA — The pandemic has changed a lot of things this year, holiday shopping being one of them.

Retail experts are expecting to see an unprecedented number of shipped packages this holiday season.

Here’s what you need to know to make sure your packages arrive safe and on time.

First, let’s take a look at the United States Postal Service.

"Things have picked up definitely," USPS clerk Zachary Svoboda says.

Svoboda says there really isn’t a good time to send out your gifts and greeting cards. "There really is no day that's better,” Svoboda says. But there are times you definitely want to avoid.

"That last hour between four and five, everyone is off of work. Lunch time is also another busy time,” Svoboda says.

If you want to save some money and take out the guess work, Svoboda recommends flat rate boxes. "For instance, a medium flat rate [goes] for $15.05. Whether it’s 70 pounds, 50 pounds, five pounds, it's going to be $15.05."



Depending on how heavy your gift is, shipping it in your own box could cost two to three times more. And if you're looking to avoid social contact, Svoboda recommends the USPS website.

You can pay for your shipping, print out a label, and then request a carrier to come pick up your package.

Some post offices also have lobbies that are open 24/7 and you can use the kiosks to safely ship your packages when no other customers are around.

Now, let’s move on to Amazon.

Earlier this year the company unveiled some new services you can use to keep your gifts secret from curious eyes.

"One of those is called map tracking, which is available using the Amazon app. It helps customers see when their item is 10 stops away or less. So they know when their package is in route to their home,” Amazon spokesperson Alyssa Bronikowski says.

With this service you can quickly grab your package and then hide it before any kids, grandparents or spouses have a chance to take a peak.

Amazon also offers photo delivery confirmation where they send you a picture the moment your package is delivered. You can also schedule your delivery for a time when no one is around to see it.

"Estimated delivery time gives our customers a two to four hour window when their package will be delivered to their home,” Bronikowski says.

If you want your gifts to arrive by Christmas, the Postal Service deadline is Dec. 18 for First Class Mail. The deadline for Priority is Dec. 19, and Dec. 23 for Express/Overnight shipping.

Amazon hasn't released its shipping deadlines yet.

However, with all the online shopping this year due to the pandemic, clerks recommend sending those packages as early as you can.

"Just to get everything in on time. You want your family members to get their gifts you know, in time for the holidays,” Svoboda says.