Kozy with KARE: Shifting the energy in your home

In the midst of extended periods of time at home, professional organizer Melissa Klug offers up simple ways to refresh your space.

MINNEAPOLIS — We've all spent a lot of time in our own homes lately and, if you're feeling like you need a refresh, let us introduce you to Melissa Klug.

"Do you know how if you get a new outfit you feel like a different person? We want to give your house maybe a different outfit," Melissa says.

Melissa is the Owner and Chief Clutter Conqueror with Home By Eleven.

She says there are several things you can do to shift the energy in your space, and it can be as simple as moving a piece of furniture like your bed or your dresser.

"If you physically change a space, it feels brand new to you," she says.

If you find that you and your family are hanging out in the same place every night watching TV, maybe move that party to a different room.

"We put chairs at the end of our bed and now all four of us can come watch TV in a different spot at the end of the day," Melissa says, "It's been really good for us as a family."

Melissa also says simple additions like cozy blankets and candles can boost the vibe in your home too.

We also need to be reminded to think outside of the box every now and then.

"There are no rules about your house. It is your house and you can do what you want with it. A lot of people think, like, well, this is a living room so it can only ever be a living room. No, you can turn it into a yoga studio and a kid play room if you want to." Melissa says.

Whatever shifts you make, Melissa adds that you don't have to do it all at once and just start somewhere.