Meet me in the metaverse: What's next for virtual reality

From playing games to meeting up with your coworkers, here's what Meta says you can do in the new virtual world.

MINNEAPOLIS — The "metaverse" is the latest buzzword to capture the tech industry’s imagination. Think of it as the internet brought to life, a virtual environment you can go inside rather than just look at on a screen. The concept is especially trendy right now following Facebook's company rebrand. Now known as "Meta," CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the new identity better represents the company's priorities.

So what can everyday people get from the metaverse? Meta spokesperson Lori Moylan sat down with KARE 11 to talk about the endless possibilities.

Kris: Give us an idea of what this metaverse is.

Lori: The metaverse is the next level of social connection. It’s going to be a series of tools that we all connect to and if you think about the way real life works there are different types of spaces. There’s the work you, there’s the school you, there’s the hanging out with your friends you, if you’re video gamer, there’s the gaming you – and all of these different spaces will be in the Metaverse, and Facebook will build some of those and other companies will contribute as well.

Kris: I’m curious, what does the average person then need to enter this metaverse?

Lori: Right now the types of technology that exist for what is becoming the metaverse are things like VR Headsets, or there are companies like us that are starting to experiment with smart glasses and a lot of other smart technologies.

Kris: If someone was to get on the metaverse today or as soon as it’s ready what can they expect? What is ready right now?

Lori: Games, or immersive 3D documentaries. I have a couple of older children and they love to put on the Oculus and tool around the International Space Station. They can actually put on the headset and it’s like they’re in the ISS learning from the astronauts themselves.

Kris: You mention learning, are there any practical components available?

Lori: Right now there are education training programs for doctors, for first responders where they do this in a VR space. So you can learn how to respond in those situations without having the life-or-death pressure of real life.

Kris: It seems like the metaverse is all about connection. How do you envision this will help people working remotely?

Lori: We’re developing products were you can have things like work spaces, if you had a co-worker who was also working from home and you wanted to work together on a project and wanted to actually feel more there you could go into that workspace and you would be an avatar and they would be an avatar, but it gives you a more real sense of connection.

Kris: Are there limits to this?