How to mix up your drink options while staying hydrated

Water is always your best bet, but other drinks can help you stay hydrated too.

MINNEAPOLIS — You know how important it is to stay hydrated, but sometimes it can be hard to get your kids -- or yourself -- to drink plain water.

Here are some other things you can try.

What to avoid: Certain high-sodium "hydration packets." They're marketed as a quick way to get hydrated, but many have high amounts of sodium. Registered dietician Gabbie Ricky at Children's Health Andrews Institute in Texas, told KARE 11 affiliate NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that for children you should look for drinks that have 110 to 240 milligrams of sodium per eight ounces.

What can help:

1. Flavor packets...but check the label: KARE's Jennifer Austin recommends True Lemon packets. They only have two grams of sugar and no aspartame. The packets also have stevia leaf extract to add sweetness.

2. Coconut water: While the Mayo Clinic says it is no more hydrating than plain water, they give it the thumbs up because it's low in sugar and has electrolytes, like potassium.