How to prepare for severe weather this Memorial Day

Multiple rounds of severe storms are expected to impact central and southwestern Minnesota on Monday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple rounds of severe storms are expected to impact central and southwestern Minnesota on Monday. Those storms are expected to bring large hail, strong winds, and even tornadoes.

Depending on when and where your Memorial Day celebrations are, you may have to cancel those plans if you live in or near the impact areas.

But if you're deciding to continue with your plans despite the weather, make sure you're prepared.

The National Weather Service says the most important things to remember when severe weather strikes are getting in, getting down, and covering up.

Get inside if you're gathering outside with your family and severe weather strikes. If you're already inside, get as far into the middle of your home as possible. The best thing, though, is to get underground or in a basement.

If you can't get underground, go to the lowest floor and try to put as many barriers as possible between you and outside. This same plan can be applied if you're out at a store or restaurant.

Wherever you are, make sure your family and guests are all aware of your safety plan.

Many people make plans to go camping or visit family for the long holiday weekend, as it's just as important to be prepared in case you get stuck in severe weather.

If you're at your home or in a public setting, the "get inside, get down underground and cover-up" plan is perfect. But what happens if you're camping or driving back from visiting family?

Experts say when camping, try to get inside a sturdy building right away. Sheds and storage facilities aren't safe, and taking shelter under a tree can be deadly.

If you plan on driving Monday night, you may want to consider delaying your trip until the storm passes. But if you can't, the best thing you can do is get off the road if you're seeing hail, strong winds, or tornadoes.

You'll be safer if you can find a sturdy structure to hide under. And if flooding happens on the road, remember to "turn around, don't drown."

"If we're talking about tornadoes or damaging winds, know where you're going to go to be safe," said Joe Kelly, state emergency management director. "What part of your home, or your apartment, or your school, or your place of work. Have a plan ahead of time. Think about it now instead of tonight at 9:30 when things start happening."

You can also be prepared by monitoring the TV, and radio, or getting weather alerts on your phone through the KARE 11 App.





