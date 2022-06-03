A weekend of great music kicks off Friday at CHS Field with 'I Love the 90's Tour'

Tickets are still on sale to see Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Color Me Bad and more on Friday, June 3.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be perfect examples of warm-weather weekends in the Twin Cities, with plenty of live music acts to check out.

Paisley Park is celebrating Prince through Sunday, June 5, St. Paul's downtown will be dancing to the beat of the Flint Hills Family Festival Friday and Saturday, and Moulin Rouge! The Musical! takes the stage for a final weekend of performances, just to name a few.

If that isn't enough, some big names from the 90's will be at CHS Field.

Grab your fuzzy Kangol hat and a pair of Timbs to get ready for Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, Young MC playing Friday, June 3 in St. Paul.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50, and you can find more information about seating here.

"It's the 90's party that everybody loves," said Brandon Bissell, owner of Ballpark Music. "We’ve all been through a lot the last couple of years, and we haven’t just had a chance to get out and have fun."

This throwback show originally kicked off in 2016, and has made more than 300 tour stops since then.

"What better way to celebrate 30 Years of Fun with the St. Paul Saints than to host a concert featuring some of the most entertaining performers from 30 years ago,” said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer. “Music fans will be able to enjoy some of the greatest party anthems from the late 80's and early 90's at the best party venue in the Twin Cities."

IT TAKES TWO: Rob Base has a special message for Saints fans as we countdown to the I Love The 90’s Tour stopping at CHS Field in TWO days.



Get your tickets: https://t.co/zfhRYyT4v6 pic.twitter.com/hKlLaFyCVM — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) June 1, 2022