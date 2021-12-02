Icehouse MPLS launches digital album to keep the stage going

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The pandemic is still making things tough for live music venues across the state, and one Minneapolis spot is featuring past acts in the hopes they can stay open for new bands in the future.
Icehouse MPLS is releasing an album of live music, pulled from eight years of live recordings to help keep the stage alive.
The Icehouse Live Series: Volume I digital album covers all genres. The 18 tracks includes artists and bands like Erik Koskinen, Dusty Heart, and hip hop and rap artist Radio Ahlee.
The album only costs $10 and is available to purchase here.