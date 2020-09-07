Ideas for having fun this summer amid COVID-19

From getting outside, to virtual events, there are still ways to have fun in the Twin Cities this summer.

MINNEAPOLIS — With events cancelled across the metro, think there's no fun to be had?

Think again.

A huge cancellation this summer was the Minnesota State Fair, which attracts millions of people each summer. However, vendors are setting up shop around the metro, so you can still get your Fair food fix. To find some eats, follow the Fair Food Finder Facebook page.

Last week we learned the Minneapolis Aquatennial is cancelled. However, like many cancelled events, it's going virtual. If you go on their website, they have games for the kids, but check back throughout the month as they post more activities.

Baseball sure has a different look this year. The St. Paul Saints are playing their season in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which leaves an empty CHS Field. However, on Friday nights, the team is hosting "Films & Fireworks." Tickets are $15. This Friday, the team is showing "Remember the Titans."

Want to explore outside? In St. Paul, you can bike with a park ranger on Harriet Island. You'll explore the history, geology, watersheds and parks that connect to the Mississippi River.