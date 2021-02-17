Kozy with KARE: Indoor activities for the kids

Laura Davis, Owner of College Nannies + Sitters, shares indoor activities to try with your kids this winter.

MINNEAPOLIS — "We can have great indoor fun with our children even doing the simplest things," Laura Davis says.

Davis is the Owner of College Nannies + Sitters.

She says the kitchen is a great place to get your little ones involved and a great place for them to learn, too.

"Make it a math problem, so instead of measuring everything with a wide variety of measuring cups, only set out the quarter cup," she suggests.

While you're in the kitchen you can combine salt, water and flour to make salt dough, like in this recipe. "Put it together just like you would sugar cookies," Laura says. You can cut the dough into different shapes, throw them in the oven and then you have pieces of art for your kids to decorate.

Also, don't underestimate what you can do with recyclables around the house. Laura says boxes that held things like a humidifier can be transformed into pinball-like toys using marbles.

If arts and crafts aren't necessarily your thing, Laura offers up a family book club night. Throw on an audio book and get cozy.

"As a family, pop some popcorn, turn off the lights in the living room, maybe you build some forts," Laura says. "Everybody can enjoy listening to audio books."

None of this has to be over-the-top or Instagram-worthy. Laura says simple time together is what it's all about.