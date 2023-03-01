Celebrate International Women's Day in the Twin Cities

The day, honoring women across the world, has origins dating back to the turn of the 20th Century.

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday, March 8 is recognized by the UN as International Women's Day. Below are some events in the area to recognize the day.

The nonprofit Isuroon and International Leadership Institute are hosting a virtual conference from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 8. Session topics include: African American Women Missing and Murdered, Dismantling Domestic Violence, Mental Health Crisis, and Bush Foundation Innovation Report on Female Genital Cutting.

Keynote speakers are Dr. Brooke Cunningham, Assistant Commissioner for Health Equity Bureau and Judge LaJune Lange, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge for the State of Minnesota (Ret).

You can reserve a spot here.

At noon on March 8, Lululemon will host an outdoor 5K fun run that will start, finish, and end at Lululemon Mall of America. The event is free, and for each attendee, For each attendee of the event, Lululemon's Centre for Social Impact will donate $25.00 to the Girls Opportunity Alliance up to a maximum of $50,000.00. You can also make a personal contribution by donating here.

Reserve a spot at the event here.

One Good Deed will be celebrating International Women's Day on March 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.