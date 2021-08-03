Celebrating International Women's Day with three local organizations

We're highlighting Twin Cities organizations helping to grow, support and inspire women while promoting equality on this week's Communities that KARE.

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota — Communities that KARE highlights people and organizations that do valuable work in our neighborhoods. For International Women's Day, we're saluting three groups with the help of one major volunteer force, HandsOn Twin Cities.

International Women's Day is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

"And the day also really marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality," explained Sheila Her, Director of Corporate Projects at HandsOn Twin Cities.

The social services organization is helping to spotlight groups raising women up with the first of its kind virtual event, Inspire to Act: International Women's Day, beginning at noon on Monday.

"Participants will learn about three different organizations in the region who are really leading the work to champion and empower women in Minnesota," said Her.

"I absolutely love working with these three organizations. I think they're just so unique," Her said enthusiastically.

"I'm sure many of you heard of YWCA Minneapolis, but they just do such amazing work around eliminating racism and just empowering women," she further explained.

WomenVenture offers business training, entrepreneurial courses and mentorship programs.

As for Girls are Powerful, Her said, "another great organization really working on enhancing the self esteem of girls."

What can people take away from this virtual event? According to Her, "tangible steps that they can take through volunteerism to advance women empowerment in the region."

For this specific event, Inspire to Act: International Women's Day, you'll hear from three organizations, and you can contact HandsOn Twin Cities to find additional women empowerment or equality groups to work with.

