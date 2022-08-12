Raise your pint, the Irish Fair of Minnesota is back!

From Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14, music, food and fun will be dancing through the streets of St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Are you ready to get into some shenanigans? Then get ready to head to St. Paul for the 42nd Irish Fair of Minnesota, running Friday through Sunday on Harriet Island.

This annual three-day celebration of all things Irish is back in Minnesota's capitol city with plenty of fun, music and food for the family.

More than 500 entertainers will perform on nine stages, including the smaller, but still very popular, "wee" stages. There will be international, national and local music, plus dancing, storytelling, sports, activities for the kids and more. You can catch internationally-renowned performers, including We Banjo 3, Gaelic Storm, Skerryvore, The Friel Sisters, Aoife Scott, Patsy O’Brien, and Clare Cunningham.

New this year, you can play some pub trivia, join your mates in a “Sea Shanty Sing-Along,” and even get your daily laugh break with the Real Irish Comedy Tour.

Plus, new for 2022, you can save some money on tickets for the kids. Children 12 and under can get in for free, and your teens, ages 13-17, fall under the umbrella of reduced admission. There will be a showcase for local Irish dance schools and groups for everyone from dancers who are just lacing up their shoes to those who have already been around the Blarney Stone a time or two.

And don't forget that Irish Fair favorite event, the ZeroK Couch Potato Run. The start and finish lines of this epic race are a mere three meters apart. Finishers can earn themselves one coveted t-shirt, a beer (or soft drink) at the finish line, and bragging rights are of course, included.

You'll find ticket information, times and events listed on the Irish Fair's website here.

All proceeds from the 2022 Irish Fair of Minnesota events and other donations are invested in supporting the Irish Fair's mission or in supporting local Irish & Celtic cultural and other immigrant communities.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: