x
KARE11 Sunrise

11 things to know about KARE 11 Sunrise anchor Jason Hackett

The newest member of KARE 11 Sunrise took the desk for the first time on Monday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — There's a new face on the news desk on KARE 11 Sunrise and we want to introduce you to Jason Hackett!

Here are 11 things you need to know about Jason:

  1. From Miami Gardens, Florida
  2. Parents are Jamaican immigrants
  3. First-generation college student, who attended the University of Florida
  4. Wanted to be an aerospace engineer growing up
  5. Dog dad to Gracie and Coco
  6. HUGE pro wrestling fan 
  7. The Honda Classic has been his favorite story to cover 
  8. Fan of the Miami Dolphins, has followed the team since he was in elementary school 
  9. Loves to cook, his go-to dish is jerk chicken 
  10. Also loves a good chocolate chip cookie
  11. A fan of everything Marvel and he has seen every MCU movie 

