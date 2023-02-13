11 things to know about KARE 11 Sunrise anchor Jason Hackett

MINNEAPOLIS — There's a new face on the news desk on KARE 11 Sunrise and we want to introduce you to Jason Hackett!
Here are 11 things you need to know about Jason:
- From Miami Gardens, Florida
- Parents are Jamaican immigrants
- First-generation college student, who attended the University of Florida
- Wanted to be an aerospace engineer growing up
- Dog dad to Gracie and Coco
- HUGE pro wrestling fan
- The Honda Classic has been his favorite story to cover
- Fan of the Miami Dolphins, has followed the team since he was in elementary school
- Loves to cook, his go-to dish is jerk chicken
- Also loves a good chocolate chip cookie
- A fan of everything Marvel and he has seen every MCU movie