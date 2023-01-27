Sunrisers soup! Try Jennifer Austin's (husband's) Hungarian mushroom soup

KARE 11 Sunrise reporter Jennifer Austin dipped into her husband's family cookbook for this delicious recipe.

MINNEAPOLIS — I'm not much of a cook, but thankfully my husband is. This is one of his favorite recipes in the family cookbook, a great go-to on a cold winter day.

Hungarian mushroom soup

Ingredients:

Beef stock:

1 qt. water

2 tbsp. beef base

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp. Tabasco sauce

Soup ingredients:

Completed beef stock (above) or 1 qt. beef stock

8 tbsp. butter

1 c. chopped onion

1 tbsp. chopped fresh garlic

1/2 tsp. salt

3 c. chopped fresh mushrooms

1 tbsp. dill weed

1 tbsp. paprika

1/8 tsp. white pepper

1/2 c. flour

2 c. cream or half & half

3 tbsp. sour cream

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. soy sauce

Directions:

1. Melt four tablespoons of butter in a pot and sauté the onions. Once the onions soften, or about five minutes, add the garlic. Don't add the garlic right away, as you don't want it to burn.

2. Stir in mushrooms with the mixture above. Season with salt. Sweat the mushrooms down before the next step.

3. Add the dill, paprika, and white pepper. Let the spices simmer in the mixture for about 30 seconds to a minute.

4. Add in half of the beef stock. Simmer for ten minutes.

5. In another pan, melt four tablespoons of butter. Whisk in flour and stir constantly until smooth.



6. Slowly add the cream to the butter and flour mixture. Let this cook for about 8 to 10 minutes.



7. Add the flour, butter, cream mixture to the pot with the mushrooms.

8. Add the remaining beef stock. Then add in the sour cream, lemon juice, and soy sauce. Stir everything together.

9. Serve and enjoy!

