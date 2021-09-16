Annual Justice Gala provides grants to Minnesota's students of color

The two-day event, held on Sept. 17-18, benefits the Page Education Foundation.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you've been looking for an excuse to bring out your black tie or a cocktail dress, an event at the U.S. Bank Stadium's Polaris Club could be just the ticket.

The annual Justice Gala is being held on Sept. 17 and 18 in Minneapolis. This event is a fundraiser for the Page Education Foundation, which supports and motivates students of color by providing scholarships, known as Page Grants, when they graduate from a Minnesota high school and then attend a Minnesota post-secondary college or university.

The first night of the gala is virtual, with a one-hour program live streamed from the Page Education Foundation's virtual event platform. Guests will have the chance to bid either online or in person on silent auction items, including sports memorabilia, unique wines, travel packages and more. Tickets are free, but registration is required.

On Saturday, the second night of the gala, an in-person cocktail party will be held for the first time since 2019. The event is scheduled for 6-10 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium's Polaris Club. Masks are required, and so is proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test with 72 hours of the event. Tickets start at $65, and can be found with more information about the gala here.

“At the gala, guests will enjoy live music from local musician Annie Mack, nibble on hand-held fare, have a chance to be the winning bidder in our one-of-a-kind silent auction, pull a cork and win a bottle from our exceptional collection at the Wall of Wine, and unwrap a Mystery Box and discover a unique prize,” said Amanda Moua, Page Education Foundation’s Executive Director.